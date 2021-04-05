Rescue hampered by distance as more rain falls in Indonesia

LEMBATA, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers were being hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment after torrential rains caused multiple disasters on remote eastern Indonesian islands. At least 55 people have died and more than 40 are missing in Indonesia. The tropical cyclone causing the damage is expected to continue affecting Indonesia and East Timor for days and later Australia. Rescuers recovered 38 bodies after a landslide tumbled down onto a village on Adonara island. Flash flooding killed at least 17 people elsewhere. At least 11 people died when cold lava tumbled into villages on Lembata island. Tropical Cyclone Seroja has produced high waves, strong winds and heavy rains for the past three days.