Jrue Holiday named Eastern Conference player of the week

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Just after signing a four-year, $160 million extension, Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday brought home another player of the week accolade for Milwaukee.

According to a news release from Bucks spokesperson Eric Kohlbeck, this is the first time Holiday has earned player of the week honors. This is his first season with the Bucks since a blockbuster trade brought him up from the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Bucks went 3-1 last week, with wins over the Lakers, Trailblazers and Kings in an ongoing road trip. Holiday averaged 26.8 points, 8.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game over the course of the week.

He also posted consecutive double-doubles against the Trailblazers (22 points, 10 assists) and Kings (33 points, 11 assists).

The Bucks are back in action Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.