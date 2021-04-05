Life sentence for Beaver Dam man convicted of murdering ex-wife

JUNEAU (WKOW) -- Ulisses Medina Espinosa will spend life in prison after a Dodge County court found him guilty of his ex-wife's murder.

According to a news release from the Dodge County District Attorney's office, Espinosa was angry with his ex-wife, Illinois assistant state's attorney Stacia Hollinshead, due to the increased financial strain on him after their divorce.

Espinosa shot Hollinshead in the back 19 times at his mother's home, with his five-year-old daughter present. Dodge County assistant district attorney Kurt Klomberg did not mince words about Espinosa at his sentencing.

"Ulisses Medina Espinosa is a man of terrible character and is ultimately a coward," Klomberg said.