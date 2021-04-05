Liz Weston: The high price of money shame

Money shame comes in many guises, such as feeling that a fundamental personal flaw caused your money problems or being embarrassed about your debts or bank balances. It can cause problematic behaviors like avoidance and overspending. At its most extreme, financial distress has been linked to greater risk of suicide. Overcoming the shame starts by simply naming the emotion. Talking over the feeling with a trusted person can also help break the cycle. You may also find relief by looking for lessons from the experience or identifying what you can do differently next time.