Madison police investigating pedestrian death

MADISON (WKOW) -- Emergency responders pronounced a pedestrian dead Saturday after he was hit by a car while crossing E. Washington Avenue.

According to a news release from MPD public information officer Tyler Grigg, the 37-year-old man was struck by a car traveling outbound on the 3800 block of E. Washington Ave. Grigg said the driver cooperated with authorities, and the incident is not categorized as a hit-and-run.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be available after the autopsy is complete.