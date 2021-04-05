Skip to Content

Man dies after weekend shooting, Madison police investigating first 2021 homicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating the first homicide of the year after a 23-year-old man died of his injuries sustained in a shooting over the weekend.

Police announced the death and that the investigation had shifted to a homicide in an updated incident report Monday.

"This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation led by MPD's Violent Crime Unit," the incident report said. "Preliminary investigation reveals this is a targeted act of gun violence."

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Park Street just before 9:30 p.m Saturday evening.

Officers found one person who had been shot. That person, the 23-year-old who has now died, was taken to a local hospital.

So far this year, 10 people have been hit by gunfire in Madison, police said. This time last year, there had been seven.

