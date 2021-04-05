Monroe Common Council votes in favor of drawing new zoning map to allow rural fire department’s use of property

MONROE (WKOW) -- On Monday night, a number of community members, including leadership of the Monroe Rural Fire District (MRFD), spoke at a meeting of the Monroe Common Council. On the agenda, was a public hearing surrounding the district's use of a property within the city of Monroe.

The MRFD provides services to the towns of Monroe and Clarno. The issue began when the fire district bought a property at 840 West 8th Street (the former Sunbeam Bakery Outlet). The address was not authorized to function as a fire station in city zoning code. The city of Monroe warned fines would be handed out to MRFD each time the fire district responded to a fire from the property within the city of Monroe.

After a public hearing in which all members of the public who spoke, spoke in favor of the MRFD and use of the property -- the Common Council brought forward a motion to debate.

Council members ultimately voted in favor of a motion in which the council will direct the city attorney to draft a resolution in favor of approving the zoning from a suburban mixed-use(SMU) to neighborhood mixed-use (ZMU). A vote on the resolution will happen April 19. In the meantime, the Common Council said all fines levied against MRFD will be waived.

The issue stems from a failed contract negotiation at the end of 2020 when the city and towns failed to reach an agreement over the contract for fire service.

The contract expired at the end of 2020, leaving the two towns to form the MRFD.

The MRFD asked the city to rezone the property, but the Monroe Common Council declined at its Jan. 4 meeting.

After that initial vote, one of the alders who voted against the initial rezoning said he received harassing packages in the mail.

The Monroe Police Department confirmed to 27 News that it has an active investigation into the packages.