Near Record warmth Tuesday

If showers can hold off, temperatures could pop into the 80s in a few spots Tuesday.



MADISON (WKOW) -- After a very warm day today another one is on the way Tuesday.



South winds will continue Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of rain during the day. At this point it looks like there is a good chance most of us will stay dry. Highs will make it into the upper 70s to low 80s.



Wednesday rain chances start to increase as the low pressure center continues to move closer from the west. A few showers will be possible in the morning but the main threat is at night into Thursday.



Thursday and Friday expect off and on rain likely.