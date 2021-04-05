No indication officer in Capitol attack was stabbed, shot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Capitol Police officer killed last week when a man armed with a knife rammed his car into two officers at a barricade outside the Capitol does not appear to have been stabbed, slashed or shot. That’s according to a police official who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday. Officer William Evans died Friday. Authorities say Noah Green crashed into the officers and the barrier, exited the car armed with a knife and lunged at the officers before police fatally shot him. Law enforcement officials initially believed Green may have stabbed Evans. Rumors also swirled around fears Evans may have been struck by friendly fire when police started shooting at the suspect.