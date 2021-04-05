None injured after concrete slab falls on UW campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- A concrete slab fell to the ground from the third floor of Van Hise Hall on the UW-Madison campus, causing no injuries but shutting down one entrance to the building.

According to a statement from UW spokesperson Lori Getter, the slab collapsed at approximately 1:00 p.m. Sunday. The area around the fallen concrete is blocked off behind caution tape, closing down the Linden Street entrance to the building.

Getter said Van Hise will remain open despite the incident, and that the university will share more information as it becomes available.