Outside money pours into “non-partisan” state superintendent race

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin voters have one statewide race on the ballot Tuesday; that contest will decide who oversees all of the state's schools.

Traditionally, state superintendent is a non-partisan position. However, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign noted Monday outside groups have spent more than $1 million on this spring's contest between Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly and recently-retired Brown Deer Superintendent Deborah Kerr.

Underly's campaign has built a massive fundraising advantage; in the most recent reporting period between February 2 and March 22, Underly took in $1.14 million. In that same time, Kerr reported receipts of a little more than $71,000.

Underly has received money from the state's liberal heavyweights, including $600,000 from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. She also has received funding from the state's largest teachers union, the Wisconsin Education Association Council.

While it did not fund Kerr directly, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign found the American Federation for Children, bankrolled by former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, has spent more than $200,000 in opposition of Underly.

Underly said during an interview on Capital City Sunday she was confident the backing from Democrats and liberal groups would not affect her ability to work productively with the Republican-controlled legislature.

"I have really good relationships with Republican legislators and I think I have a history of advocacy in the state of Wisconsin," Underly said. "I have a history of showing up, testifying at budget hearings and Assembly education hearings so they know me."

Kerr said her experience from her time in charge of the Brown Deer School District would have her prepared to also build relationships that transcend the political backing that has come to define this campaign.

"A hallmark of my leadership has been [being a] bridge builder, bringing people together, working together, honoring the profession and making sure everyone has what they need to be successful in a school system," Kerr said.

The two candidates are split on how the Department of Public Instruction should facilitate the return to in-person classes for all students. Kerr said bluntly, all Wisconsin students should be back in the classroom.

"All children need to be in school five days a week, full-time," Kerr said.

Underly has said varying circumstances between districts such as building conditions and classes meant there should not be a one-size-fits-all approach to getting back to in-person learning.

She did acknowledge students in the state's largest cities were likely at a disadvantage to their peers elsewhere in the state who've now been back in the classroom for months.

"I do feel it's a valid concern," Underly said. "There's a lot of inequity between our school districts and we see it all the time between our urban and rural and suburban school districts."

Underly said she's open to moving up the start of the 2021-22 school to help students make up for what they've missed this year. Kerr said she supports districts working with community groups like churches and the YMCA to build more robust summer learning programs.

Another split between the candidates is on the more familiar battleground of school choice. The candidates stances on the issue help explain why progressives and conservatives have largely fallen in line behind Underly and Kerr, respectively.

Underly said she opposes putting any additional state dollars in the private school voucher program.

"Private schools are fine. They have an important role to play in the fabric of our education system in Wisconsin," she said. "It's just that when we take that money out of our public schools, it's resources we need to have in our public schools so that all kids have access to a high-quality public education."

Kerr said she supports increasing the amount of state funding spent on private school vouchers, which help pay the tuition for families who might not be able to afford private school otherwise.

"When a parent does not have a good choice in their neighborhood school, in the public school, they should have a right to choose," Kerr said.