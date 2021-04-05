Pinwheel display raises awareness during Child Abuse & Neglect Month

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds of pinwheels are on display in Madison for Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.

Pinwheels are a national symbol for child abuse prevention. Each one outside of Canopy Center represents the 547 children in Dane County the organization served last year.

While the pinwheel prevention campaign can help encourage people to report abuse or neglect, it is really an attempt to connect people with resources before abuse or neglect begins.

"These pinwheels are just the tip of the iceberg," said Canopy Center Executive Director Donna Fox. "We're just one of many organizations in this community and the state and around the country who are doing this really important work. Often people tend to shy away from it, because it's just a really hard subject."

The Canopy Center's mission is to strengthen families and support children, teens and adults impacted by trauma and adversity. The organization serves hundreds of families every year through their programs: The Oasis family sexual abuse treatment program, Dane County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), and the Parent to Child supervised visitation program. You can learn more about these programs by clicking here.

The display was made in collaboration with Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center.