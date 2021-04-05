Supreme Court ruling could prompt spike in robocalls

(CNN/WKOW)- A Supreme Court Ruling made last week could lead to everyone getting more robocalls.

A Montana man filed a lawsuit saying he was being texted repeatedly by Facebook when he never owned an account.

The court ruled in favor of Facebook, finding that the system did not use an Auto-dialer as prohibited in the telephone consumer protection act.

This means that robo-callers can now use the same newer technology that Facebook has to make more unsolicited alerts.

consumer advocates are now calling on Congress to take action to close the loophole revealed by the lawsuit.