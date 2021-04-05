Quarantined cargo ship docks in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A cargo ship with a COVID-19 outbreak on board docked in Milwaukee Monday.

Nearly half of the crew tested positive.

After getting off the ship, sailors got right into ambulance vans and headed off to quarantine at a local hotel.

One crew member was frustrated with the situation, telling WISN 12 News they were not separated from those who got sick and should have been unloaded sooner.

Port Milwaukee director Adam Tindall-Schlicht says everything that has taken place since the ship arrived at the harbor was standard protocol.

A new crew will take over. Members will be tested before they board.