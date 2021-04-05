Siblings, ages 1 and 2, located after Amber Alert issued

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say two young siblings who were the subject of an Amber Alert have been located and that their mother is recovering after she was shot in Milwaukee. The warning for the endangered children was issued about 5 p.m. Sunday. Police say the children, ages 1 and 2, were taken by their father after he shot their mother on the city’s north side and fled in her vehicle. The 20-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital. Authorities canceled the Amber Alert about 11 p.m. after the children were located. Details on how the siblings were found or their conditions have not been released. Their father remains at large.