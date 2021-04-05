Tennessee man accused of helping Islamic State group

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Tennessee man held a key role in spreading English-language propaganda for the Islamic State group. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Benjamin Carpenter, of Knoxville, has been in custody since his March 24 arrest. A detention hearing was held Monday, but a judge did not immediately decide whether he should be free pending trial. Officials say Carpenter provided English translations of IS media content to a person he thought was associated with IS. Prosecutors say the person was actually a covert FBI employee. A trial is set for June 1. It’s not known whether Carpenter is represented by an attorney who could comment.