Underly, Kerr square off to be Wisconsin education chief

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A rural superintendent backed by Democrats faces a retired suburban Milwaukee superintendent largely supported by Republicans in an election to select Wisconsin’s top education official. Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly also has the backing of the state teachers union. She faces former Brown Deer Superintendent Deb Kerr, a supporter of the private school voucher program, in the race Tuesday to become secretary of the state Department of Public Instruction. The race was officially nonpartisan, but Democrats and their money lined up solidly behind Underly while Kerr found support from Republicans, including former Gov. Scott Walker.