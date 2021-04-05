Warm weather continues with rain chances

MADISON (WKOW) - Another warm day ahead, mainly dry with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies!

Highs will once again reach the 70s, mid-70s likely for most.

Winds will pick up for most throughout the day, coming from the south in speeds anywhere from 10-15 mph. At times gusting up to 20 to 30 mph.

South winds will ramp temps up to the 70s by the afternoon.

Shower, thunderstorm chances are for morning hours mainly on Monday. Lightning came with some cells, although the region stayed dry.

Rain chances continue for everyday this week.

Low chances are in place most days, with the threat for rain or thundershowers arriving overnight or into the morning hours. A safe idea is to grab rain gear everyday, just in case.

Although, most days will be mainly dry versus wet.

Monday: Partly sunny turning mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered thunderstorms. Rain threat overnight. High 75.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with a chance for thunderstorms. Low 58.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High 70. Rain threat continues overnight.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies and breezy, along with the threat for rain. Low 53, High 66. Rain chance overnight.



Thursday: Cloudy skies with a chance for rain showers. Low 52, High 64. Rain threat overnight.



Friday: Cloudy skies with a chance for rain. Low 47, High 60. Rain threat continues overnight.

Saturday: Cloudy skies with the chance for scattered rain showers. Low 41, High 57. Chance for rain continues overnight.

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance for rain. Low 40, High 55.