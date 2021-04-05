WATCH: Brewers urge you to get COVID-19 vaccine

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Working with the city of Milwaukee, the Brewers announced a new initiative to promote COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the area.

For more of our COVID-19 coverage, click here.

According to a news release from the team, the Brewers held a team vaccination event just before leaving for a series in Chicago. Several players appeared on camera to encourage others to get vaccinated.

Let's #CrushCOVIDMKE!



Do your part to beat this pandemic for good.



Find a time and place to get your COVID-19 vaccine today: https://t.co/W1yxzgMzd4 pic.twitter.com/VrApPU3SSl — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 5, 2021

“Our players and staff understand that the quicker we can get a high majority of the population vaccinated, the sooner we can return to something that is at least close to normal, including playing in front of a full house at American Family Field," team president David Stearns said in the release.

All Wisconsinites over 16 are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.