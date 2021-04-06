$29 million New Glarus school referendum passes

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- Voters in the New Glarus School District have approved a $28.9 million school referendum, the largest on the ballot in southwestern Wisconsin.

The final vote was 1,118 in favor and 484 against.

A school district informational webpage for the referendum broke down how administrators would spend the money.

The vast majority, $25.9 million will go to building a new primary school to serve 4K through 2nd grades.

The remainder will be used to make renovations on the existing middle/high and elementary schools.