$29 million New Glarus school referendum passes
NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- Voters in the New Glarus School District have approved a $28.9 million school referendum, the largest on the ballot in southwestern Wisconsin.
The final vote was 1,118 in favor and 484 against.
A school district informational webpage for the referendum broke down how administrators would spend the money.
The vast majority, $25.9 million will go to building a new primary school to serve 4K through 2nd grades.
The remainder will be used to make renovations on the existing middle/high and elementary schools.