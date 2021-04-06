Alliant Energy Center to get federal funding for mass COVID-19 vaccinations

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Alliant Energy Center in Madison will soon receive federal funding to continue its operations as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the new federal funding in a press release Tuesday.

The funding will officially begin to flow into Wisconsin on Wednesday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will provide staff to Alliant Energy Center to help administer vaccinations.

The site will be capable of administering 7,000 first doses of vaccine each week.

"This is one of the largest vaccination efforts our state has undertaken and it takes teamwork at every level to ensure we are getting vaccine to everyone as quickly, fairly, and safely as possible," Evers said in a statement. "I am grateful for FEMA’s support to our state and coordinating with our local partners to help our most vulnerable populations get the protection they need so we can all move forward from this pandemic."