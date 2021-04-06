Arrest made in fatal road rage stabbing in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing that followed a road rage incident. Authorities say the 43-year-old man was taken into custody Monday afternoon after police negotiators talked him into coming out of a house where he had been hiding. According to officials, the suspect was at a Green Bay gas station when a driver cut him off as he was leaving Sunday about 5 p.m. The suspect went after the driver, but police say he picked the wrong car. The suspect and the victim got out of their vehicles and argued. A witness told police the suspect then stabbed the victim.