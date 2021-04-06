Barry Alvarez announces retirement from Badger athletics

MADISON (WKOW) -- Barry Alvarez, the athletic director for the Wisconsin Badgers and former head coach of Badgers Football has announced he is retiring.

"After 32 years of leadership and excellence, Barry Alvarez is announcing his retirement," the Badgers announced on Twitter. "Thanks for everything, Coach!"

The announcement was accompanied by a six-minute video summarizing his many achievements with the organization.

"It has been an honor to be a part of Wisconsin Athletics and I take great pride in all we have accomplished over the last three decades," Alvarez said in a statement. "From championships, to improvements on campus, to impacting thousands of student-athletes, it’s been a great ride."