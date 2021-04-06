Bezos endorses higher corporate taxes for infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is endorsing President Joe Biden’s focus on building up the country’s infrastructure and says the company even supports a corporate tax rate hike to help pay for it. Bezos’ statement was posted on the company’s website. It’s notable because it comes after Biden singled out the company for criticism about how much it pays in federal taxes when he recently unveiled his $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal. Biden has proposed hiking the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% to help pay for his proposal, an idea Republican leaders are panning as harmful to economic growth.