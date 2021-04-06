Braves acquire infielder Arcia from Brewers for 2 pitchers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired infielder Orlando Arcia from the Milwaukee Brewers for right-handed pitchers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel. Arcia had been the Brewers’ starting shortstop from 2018-20, but was expected to split time between shortstop and third base this year in more of a utility role. This move clears the way for Luis Urías to take over as the Brewers’ everyday shortstop. Sobotka and Weigel will report to the Brewers’ alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin.