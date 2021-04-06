Brewers restructure socially distanced seating to expand ticket availability

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- With demand for two-person seating pods on the rise, the Milwaukee Brewers have reconfigured their seating plan to allow for more fans.

According to a news release from the team, American Family Field's seating capacity has not been increased, but some of the areas set aside as seating pods for groups of four or six will be divided into pairs of seats to meet demand.

“While capacity will remain at twenty-five percent for now, we are able to divide some of the larger pods into smaller groups of two seats. This will create more options for fans for all games, including those that remain scheduled in April," team president David Stearns said in the release.

Tickets for games through May 2 are currently on sale here.