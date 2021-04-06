British guitarist Thompson’s memoir revisits golden rock era

Richard Thompson admits he turned down an invitation to Paul McCartney’s 26th birthday party. On other occasions, Thompson shared the stage with Jimi Hendrix. He pranked Buck Owens. Those are among the fun facts found in Thompson’s new memoir, “Beeswing.” The British guitarist and singer-songwriter revisits his role as observer and participant in a consequential era of rock music. Thompson says he enjoyed the process of writing his first book, which took three years. He says he chose to focus on the early part of his career because he’s often asked about the 1960s and ’70s.