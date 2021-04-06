CDC awards over $53 million to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has awarded $53,608,760 to support local efforts to expand COVID-19 vaccine programs in Wisconsin.

In a press release from the CDC, the award is part of $3 billion in funding that CDC has granted to 64 jurisdictions to bolster broad-based vaccine distribution, access, and administration efforts.

The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and will provide critical support through CDC’s existing immunization cooperative agreements in communities around the country.

These awards are part of ongoing efforts by CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to increase public education, awareness, and access to COVID-19 vaccines and strengthen health equity.

Last week, HHS launched the COVID-19 Community Corps – a nationwide, grassroots network of community leaders people know and trust, to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. Community Corps members will receive weekly updates on the latest scientific and medical updates, talking points about the vaccine, social media suggestions, infographics, factsheets with timely and accurate information, and tools to help people get registered for an appointment and vaccinated. The Community Corps launched on Thursday, April 1 with over 275 founding members, and as of Friday, April 2, more than 3,000 had already signed up.

CDC plans to award more than $250 million to community-based organizations serving minority or underserved communities to support their COVID-19 outreach efforts, including connecting members of the community with health services and vaccinations.

The HHS Office of Minority Health is also investing $250 million to encourage COVID-19 safety and vaccination among underserved populations in minority communities.

HHS, through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), will invest more than $6 billion from the American Rescue Plan into Community Health Centers nationwide to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations.

CDC announced a plan to invest $2.25 billion to address COVID-19-related health disparities and advance health equity among high-risk and underserved populations through grants to public health departments.

CDC also plans to provide $300 million to jurisdictions for community health worker services to support COVID-19 prevention and control and address disparities in access to COVID-19 related services, such as testing, contact tracing, and vaccinations, as well as an additional $32 million for training, technical assistance, and evaluation.

More information on where the funds will be distributed is available on the CDC's website.