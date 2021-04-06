China condemns 2 ex-Xinjiang officials on separatism charges

BEIJING (AP) — China has sentenced a former education official and a former legal official in the northwestern region of Xinjiang to death with a two-year reprieve on charges including separatism and bribe taking. Sattar Sawut and Shirzat Bawudun are the latest of many Xinjiang bureaucrats, almost all members of the Muslim Turkic Uyghur minority group, to be sentenced on national security charges. A court official said both men pleaded guilty and neither would appeal. As part of a sweeping security campaign in Xinjiang, China has more than 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslims in prison-like reeducation centers. Leading Uyghur academics and other public figures have been arrested, mostly on separatism charges.