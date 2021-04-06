Consumer privacy push in Florida limps forward

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Big Data has won a key concession from Florida lawmakers after persuading a committee to defang a proposal against what Republicans portray as tech giants’ unfettered powers to share and sell users’ personal information. Intense lobbying from business advocates prompted lawmakers to strip away a provision that would have allowed consumers to sue for unauthorized use of their data. Lobbyists for the business community then attempted to kill the bill in its entirety, arguing that it remains too burdensome. Nevertheless, the weakened measure limped out of committee and could soon be headed to the full Senate for consideration.