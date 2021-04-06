Dutch police arrest suspect in Van Gogh, Frans Hals thefts

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police have arrested a suspect in the theft last year of two valuable paintings by Vincent van Gogh and Frans Hals from two different museums. The paintings, however, remain missing. A police spokeswoman says that a 58-year-old man was arrested at his home on Tuesday morning. His identity was not released, in line with Dutch privacy guidelines. The spokeswoman said the investigation is continuing. “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884” by Van Gogh was snatched from the Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam in the early hours of March 30. The Hals work “Two Laughing Boys” was stolen five months later from a different Dutch museum.