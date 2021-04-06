Edgewood girls swim and dive wins sixth straight state title

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- New division. New time of year. Same result for the Edgewood girls swim and dive time. The Crusaders claimed a sixth straight state championship.

Edgewood was competing in the WIAA Swimming and Diving Alternate Season Championships. The event only featured one division. However, the defending Division 2 champions still dominated. Edgewood won seven events and scored 350 points. Middleton finished second at 286 points. Sun Prairie finished third at 233 points.

Izzy Enz led Edgewood with four titles. Abby Reid won three titles for the Crusaders. Anna teDuits and Brynn Stacey were two-time winners for Edgewood.