EU approves $4.7 billion in state aid to carrier Air France

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has approved $4.7 billion in government aid for national carrier Air France as it struggles through the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In return for the aid, the carrier has promised to make slots available to competitors at the busy Orly airport in Paris. Last year, Air France got 3 billion euros in direct loans from the French state as part of a recapitalization of up to 4 billion euros. In exchange for the bailout, the government set conditions of profitability and more environmentally sustainable, less polluting policies.