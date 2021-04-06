EXPLAINER: Decision on ‘hobble’ is at issue in Chauvin trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One issue that has come up in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd has been the discussion by officers on whether to use a restraint called a “hobble.” Bodycam video shows Chauvin asked for the hobble, but he and the other officers involved decided not to use it after they had him prone on the ground. Testimony about it from police and experts could figure into arguments over whether they used a reasonable amount of force to try to subdue Floyd — or whether they went too far.