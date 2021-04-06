Facebook removes accounts tied to Iranian exile group

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook has removed hundreds of accounts linked to an Iranian exile group and a troll farm in Albania. The company said Tuesday that the accounts used fake profiles and sometimes computer generated profile pictures to post information criticizing Iran’s government and supporting Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, a dissident group known as MEK. Facebook traced the accounts to Albania, where it believes a team of people were posting the information for the organization. MEK was once labeled a terrorist organization by the State Department. Nevertheless, some U.S. politicians including Rudy Giuliani have given paid speeches to the group in the past.