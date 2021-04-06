Florida governor rebuts vaccine ‘pay-to-play’ report on CBS

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed back aggressively against a “60 Minutes” report that suggested he initially made a deal to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in a South Florida county at Publix Super Markets pharmacies after the company made a donation to his political action committee. The Republican governor on Tuesday warned of unspecified “consequences” over the report that aired on CBS. Sunday night’s report focused on the vaccine rollout in Palm Beach County and also suggested Florida’s vaccine distribution had generally favored the wealthy and well-connected. CBS stood by the story and said in a statement that “60 Minutes” interviewed dozens of people about the story and requested an interview with DeSantis, who declined.