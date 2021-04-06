Getting Answers: Why some test positive for coronavirus after being vaccinated

(WKOW) -- The coronavirus vaccine is being administered rapidly across the United States. In Wisconsin, about 33 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of either Pfizer or Moderna, according to the Department of Health Services. Across the country, more than 61 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

According to the CDC, a person is not fully vaccinated until two weeks after their Johnson and Johnson shot or their second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna. Despite millions of people being fully vaccinated, some are still testing positive for the virus.

Doctor Pothof, the Chief Quality Control Officer with UW Health said although the vaccine efficacy for protecting against symptoms is very good, it's not 100 percent. At best, the majority of them are 95 percent. As more people start to get vaccinated, he said some may begin to test positive for the virus.

"You'll start to see people who are that unfortunate, you know, 5%, that just didn't make the immune response that they that we wanted them to, to the vaccine, and they're susceptible to COVID-19," he said. Pothof said about five people out of 100 people that have been vaccinated could still get COVID.

Doctor Pothof also explained they are seeing a similar trend with the coronavirus variants circulating the country right now.

"So if you get a vaccine, it is unlikely, almost assured that you will not end up in the hospital of COVID-19, you will not die of COVID-19. But you may get COVID-19 and have mild symptoms."

Doctors and other health officials still say getting the vaccine and wearing a mask are the best protections against the virus right now.