How to talk to believers of COVID-19 conspiracy theories

Psychology experts offer several suggestions for talking to friends and family who believe conspiracy theories about COVID-19. Instead of lecturing or mocking, listen and ask them why they believe what they believe. Stay calm and remember that many people won’t change their minds no matter what you say. Instead, focus on shared interests to help the believer focus on personal connections. If the person won’t drop it, ask to change the subject. Experts say the pandemic has been stressful for everyone, and that many people believe COVID-19 conspiracy theories because it makes them feel more secure during a frightening time.