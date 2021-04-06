Italian Americans sue over Columbus holiday name change

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia City Council member and Italian American groups are suing the mayor’s administration in federal court over the decision to change the name of city’s Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the suit filed Tuesday argues that while both groups deserve recognition, Mayor Jim Kenney “may not take action that discriminates against Italian Americans to exalt another ethnic group in its place.” Kenney called the suit “a patently meritless political ploy” and said it will “waste precious resources” as the city tries to deal with the pandemic and “build a safer and more equitable city for all residents.”