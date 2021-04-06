Jill Underly declared presumptive winner of Wisconsin state superintendent race

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Associated Press has called Wisconsin's state Superintendent race for Dr. Jill Underly.

Underly, the district administrator of the Pecatonica Area School District, is projected to beat out former Superintendent of Brown Deer Schools Deb Kerr.

While the race is officially nonpartisan, Democrats threw their money and support behind Underly while Kerr was backed by Republicans, including former Gov. Scott Walker.

Underly will step into the roll of state superintendent of public instruction as an outspoken progressive and opponent of expanding school choice, a program that allows public tax dollars to go to private schools.