Joe Parisi re-elected as Dane County chair

MADISON (WKOW) -- Voters have, by a wide margin, elected to give Dane County Executive Joe Parisi another term in office.

Parisi defeated challenger Mary Ann Nicholson.

Votes are still being counted in the race, but Parisi's lead is insurmountable.

His campaign had touted a list of accomplishments from the 10 years he has served in the role.

"As County Executive, Joe has brought the community together to break down barriers to opportunity and success," his campaign website said.

It touted the funding he helped direct toward affordable housing and environmental efforts like the "Suck the Muck" program on the Yahara chain of lakes.