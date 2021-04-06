Skip to Content

Madison Alder Paul Skidmore loses Common Council seat

New
10:00 pm LocalPoliticalTop Stories
Blue 27.jpg (1)

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Alder Paul Skidmore has lost his Common Council seat to challenger Nikki Conklin.

Check out more election results here.

Conklin netted 2,057 votes to Skidmore's 1,625.

Skidmore had been a mainstay on the council for years, but recently came under scrutiny after a community member accused Skidmore of directing gendered obscenity at her during a meeting.

A city of Madison investigation proved inconclusive as to who uttered the profanity.

Author Profile Photo

JT Cestkowski

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

More Stories

Skip to content