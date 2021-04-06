Madison to become Wisconsin’s 3rd FEMA mass vaccination site

MADISON (WKOW) — The Alliant Energy Center will become the second FEMA-sponsored vaccine site in Wisconsin, projecting to provide an additional 2,100 shots per week.

According to a news release from Gov. Tony Evers' office, FEMA support begins Wednesday, including 26 more staff members to go alongside the increased vaccine supply. With federal assistance, the Alliant clinic will be able to vaccinate up to 1,400 people daily.

The Alliant clinic has been open since December 29, and had been administering 5,600 doses weekly.

“I am grateful for FEMA’s support to our state and coordinating with our local partners to help our most vulnerable populations get the protection they need so we can all move forward from this pandemic," Evers said in the release.

FEMA also runs a mass vaccination clinic at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee. Another federally-run mass vaccination clinic opens Thursday at UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.