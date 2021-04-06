Madison voters oppose most changes to Common Council in referendum votes

MADISON (WKOW) -- City of Madison voters have weighed in on how they want the Common Council to look in the future: largely the same.

A total of four advisory referendum questions were placed on city ballots. Madison's Common Council hoped to use the referenda to inform any changes they might make to their own structure.

The first question pertained to making council members full-time and significantly increasing their salary. Voters rejected that change.

They also opposed, by a wide margin, changing the size of the council on the second question.

Question three asked voters to say if they would like to see the terms for alders increased from two years to four. By a relatively close vote, the Madison electorate opposed such a switch.

The fourth and final question, relating to establishing term limits for alders of 12 consecutive years, was approved.

None of the questions are binding, meaning the council is not obligated to follow the results, but the clear majorities likely will tamp down efforts to move Madison to a smaller, full-time group of alders with longer terms.

As of the time of this writing, 98.7 percent of precincts have reported their results. The outstanding vote is not expected to significantly change the outcomes of the referenda.