No charges in East Washington pedestrian death

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities will not press charges after a pedestrian was hit and killed on E. Washington Avenue Saturday.

According to an incident report from MPD public information officer Tyler Grigg, investigators determined that Ashley Taylor crossed the road on a green light and the driver didn't see him. The driver did not leave the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Two witnesses at the scene also said they did not see Taylor in the roadway. Grigg did say the investigation is still ongoing.