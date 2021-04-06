NRA exec sheltered on borrowed yacht after mass shootings

DALLAS (AP) — After school shootings that left dozens dead in recent years, National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre said the resulting outrage put him in such danger that he sought shelter aboard a friend’s 108-foot yacht. During a deposition, the head of the powerful gun-rights group’s acknowledged sailing in The Bahamas with his family as a “security retreat.” A transcrip of the deposition was filed over the weekend in a federal bankruptcy trail over whether the NRA should be allowed incorporate in Texas instead of New York. New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing to disband the group. The NRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.