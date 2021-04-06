Orlando Arcia traded to Atlanta

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After six seasons as a Brewer, shortstop Orlando Arcia is moving on.

Per a report from ESPN, the Brewers will trade the 26-year-old shortstop to the Braves. According to MLB.com Braves beat writer Mark Bowman, Milwaukee will get relievers Patrick Weigel and Chad Sobotka in exchange.

Sobotka comes with more major league experience, posting a 5.36 ERA in 50 appearances. Weigel has minimal major league time, with only one game, but put up a respectable 3.15 ERA as a starter in Atlanta's minor league system.

In his time in Milwaukee, Arcia posted a .244 batting average and .293 on-base percentage, with much of his value coming from the defensive side of the ball.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I want to thank Orlando for his contributions to our team and community. Orlando contributed to some of the biggest moments in Brewers history, including his memorable four-hit performance in game 163 in 2018," Brewers team president David Stearns said in a news release.

With Arcia going to Atlanta, the Brewers will likely start promising prospect Luis Urias at shortstop and comeback candidate Travis Shaw at third base.