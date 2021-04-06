Police: Suspect dead, 2 critically injured in Md. shooting

UPDATE (AP) -- Police say two people were critically injured and the suspect was killed after a shooting at a business park in Maryland.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy reported an "active shooter incident" at Fort Detrick on Tuesday involving sailors.

Police said there is no further threat to the community after the shooting at the Riverside Tech Park.

They said both the victims and the shooter were male

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Police in Frederick, Maryland, say they've responded to an active shooter and that there are at least two victims.

The police department said on Facebook on Tuesday morning that "the suspect is down. There are two victims with status unknown."

