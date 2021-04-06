Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors at the murder trial of ex-Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin have been told that he received extensive training in how to defuse tense situations and how to properly restrain them. Sgt. Ker Yang testified Tuesday that officers are taught to make critical decisions in dealing with people in crisis, including those suffering mental problems or the effects of drug use, and then defuse the situation. A use-of-force trainer also testified that officers aren’t trained to use their legs or knees on somebody’s neck. Their testimony came a day after Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said that continuing to kneel on Floyd’s neck once he was handcuffed behind his back and lying on his stomach violated training and department policy.