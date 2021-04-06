Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man shot the mother of his child and two of her daughters dead inside a Brooklyn apartment before turning the gun on himself. The victims were shot shortly after 11 p.m. Monday in an apartment in the Van Dyke Houses in the Brownsville neighborhood. Officers found 45-year-old Rasheeda Barzey, 20-year-old Solei Spears and 16-year-old Chloe Spears dead from gunshot wounds. Police say 46-year-old Joseph McCrimons was found shot to death in a walkway nearby. Police believe McCrimons shot the women and the teenager and then shot himself. Police say McCrimons and Barzey were the parents of the 9-year-old who called 911.